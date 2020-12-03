Das Boot series 3 cast and first look as Sky drama returns

The cast and first look from Das Boot series 3 has been revealed as the new season begins filming.

The Sky Original drama will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

The third series boasts a stellar array of new cast members including Ray Stevenson (The Spanish Princess), Ernst Stötzner (Brecht), Luise Wolfram (Mathilde), Elisa Schlott (Strange Daughter), International Emmy Award winner Anna Schudt (The Sniffles Would Have Been Just Fine), Joana Ribeiro (The Man Who Killed Don Quixote), Florian Panzner (Dark), Artjom Gilz (Milk & Honey), Jo Hartley (After Life), Fritzi Haberlandt (Ein spätes Mädchen), Johann von Bülow (13 Minutes), Trystan Pütter (Toni Erdmann) and Franz Hartwig (Pagan Peak).

The 10-part series also sees Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Franz Dinda (The Cloud), Rick Okon (Tatort), Pierre Kiwitt (Lobos sucios), Leonard Scheicher (Finsterworld) and Robert Stadlober (Summer Storm), reprise their roles.

Sky share of the new season: "The third series follows the tense struggles of a young U-boat crew as they engage in the Battle of the Atlantic whilst being hunted down by an obsessed Royal Navy Commander in a thrilling game of cat-and-mouse.

"They are sent on a dangerous mission to the Southern Hemisphere under the command of Robert Ehrenberg (Franz Dinda) who finds redemption and the family bonds he thought he’d lost forever.

"Meanwhile in the climes of neutral Lisbon, where exiles, spies and criminals rub shoulders with allies and enemies alike, Hagen Forster (Tom Wlaschiha) discovers a lethal plot to steal a fortune in plundered war time gold.

"This discovery and dark experiences on the Eastern front lead him to question his own actions and moral path and lead him to a shadowy figure caught up in a conspiracy that might change the course of the War - for the better. That man, much changed by his own shattering experiences, is Klaus Hoffmann (Rick Okon).

"The drama takes us to Northern Germany’s Kiel, the major naval base of the German Reich for the first time, with each historically based strand leading to an epic series finale."

A release date is to be confirmed.