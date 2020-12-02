ITV's This Morning has had some unlikely extra viewers tuning in during lockdown.

Penguins at the SEA LIFE London Aquarium have been passing the time as they await for visitors to return by watching Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The Gentoo Penguins at SEA LIFE London Aquarium’s Penguin Point have also been watching classic Christmas films such as Elf, having been missing the hustle and bustle of guests.

Keepers have also been keeping the penguins entertained with water-based play and other forms of enrichment.

The venue is set to reopen on Wednesday 2 December.

Leah Pettitt, Aquarist at SEA LIFE London Aquarium, said the team had to "get creative" in a challenging year.

She explained: "At SEA LIFE London Aquarium we are always looking for new and innovative ways to keep all our creatures entertained and engaged, as part of our enrichment processes. This year has presented more challenges than most, so we’ve had to get creative.

“It’s great to see how much our Gentoo Penguins are enjoying the Christmas movies we’ve put on for them. We know that they watch and listen to our visitors just as much as the visitors enjoy watching the penguins. So, whilst they are enjoying these festive films they’re still, just like us, very much looking forward to our real-life guests returning this week.”

SEA LIFE London Aquarium, situated on London’s South Bank, is reopening from Wednesday 2nd December. For the latest opening times, prices and more, see http://www.visitsealife.com/london/