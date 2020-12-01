Pretty Little Liars will be available to watch online in the UK on BBC iPlayer from 1 January 2021.

Pretty Little Liars ran for seven series from 2010 and has become a cult classic.

Set in the fictional town of Rosewood, Pennsylvania, the series follows the lives of four girls whose friendship falls apart following the disappearance of the group’s leader Alison DiLaurentis (played by Sasha Pieterse).

A year after she disappeared, the estranged friends, Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale), Hanna Marin (Ashley Benson), Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell) and Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario), begin receiving messages from 'A' who threatens to unearth some of their deepest secrets.

The mystery thriller is based on the best-selling book series written by Sara Shepherd with the television series developed and executive produced by I. Marlene King.

Alongside all series of Pretty Little Liars, spin-off Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists will have its UK premiere on iPlayer.

The season features the return of Alison DiLaurentis (again played by Sasha Pieterse). This time the story is centred around a murder in the college town of Beacon Heights where on the surface everything seems perfect - from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents.

But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.

All series of Pretty Little Liars will arrive on BBC iPlayer on New Years Day.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists will be available at a later date.

Also confrimed for the BBC iPlayer is hit nineties comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The classic series, which launched 30 years ago and originally aired on BBC Two in the UK, will drop on BBC iPlayer on New Year’s Day with all 148 episodes from six seasons available to watch.

It launched the screen career of Will Smith who plays a fictionalised version of himself that famously moves to live in Bel-Air, California with his Auntie and Uncle.

The cast features Janet Hubert/Daphne Maxwell Reid and the late James Avery, alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, and Tatyana M. Ali, as Smith’s cousins and Joseph Marcell as the butler Geoffrey).