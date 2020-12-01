The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is coming to Sky Comedy and NOW TV for UK viewers.

With over 148 episodes across 6 seasons, the full series will be available to stream online from 1 January 2021 on Sky and NOW TV.

Advertisements

Sky say: "Before shooting into the showbiz stratosphere with four Grammy Awards and box-office hits Independence Day, Men in Black and I Am Legend, music and movie icon Will Smith first rose to stardom as a West Philadelphia kid who gets the uplift of a lifetime when he's sent to live with his rich relatives on the West Coast.

"Talk about your culture clashes...and your audience pleasers: Fresh Prince regularly showed a flawed and conflicted African-American household that, despite internal differences, pulled together and made life work - and laughter ring out."

The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alongside Smith includes James Avery (Philip Banks), Janet Hubert/Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian Banks), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Tatyana M. Ali (Ashley Banks), Ross Bagley (Nicky Banks) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey).