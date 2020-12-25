Top Of The Pops is once again back for 2020 with a Christmas special airing today.

It'll be the first of two festive episodes, with a New Year's show also airing, both hosted by Fearne Cotton and BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo.

Advertisements

Each an hour long, they'll celebrate the biggest hits and hottest names in British pop and from around the world, performing exclusively.

The Christmas Day special is on today, Christmas Day (Friday 25 December) at 11:55AM and will celebrate all things pop.

Top Of The Pops 2020 line up - who's performing?

The acts confirmed to perform on the Top Of The Pops Christmas special today include AJ Tracey x Aitch and Becky Hill and Celeste.

They're joined by Clean Bandit & Mabel, Ella Henderson and Jamie Cullum.

Completing the line up are Joel Corry & MNEK and KSI ft. Craig David & Digital Farm Animals

Mabel said: “So excited to perform at this year's Top of the Pops. It's always an honour performing on such a legendary show! Me and Clean Bandit are gonna give you a special performance to round off your 2020!''

Celeste added: "I’m ecstatic to be invited back on to Top of the Pops for the second year in a row. It’s been such a crazy year so to be ending in this way is such an honour.”

Advertisements

And Clean Bandit commented: “We’re excited to be performing alongside some of our favourite artists and collaborators this year - TOTP is a Christmas TV tradition!”

Meanwhile, the New Years special this year will be on on BBC One Friday 31 December at 4:20PM.