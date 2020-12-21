Upstart Crow series 4: Will the show be back for another series?

Upstart Crow is back for a one-off Christmas special - but is a fourth series on the way?
Upstart Crow is a tale based on the life of William Shakespeare, genius, family man and highly-strung baldy-boots as he struggleth to be all at once a father, a husband, a commuter and the greatest literary genius of all time.
The show, written by Ben Elton and starring, David Mitchell, three series aired up until 2018 where it last broadcast with a Christmas special.
Is there a Upstart Crow series 4?
At the time of writing, a fourth series of Upstart Crow hasn't been officially announced.
However at least one more series was previously teased, with David Mitchell telling The Independent: “I think Ben said from the start that he has enough ideas for four series.
"I did nine series of ‘Peep Show’, so I’m a believer that if you’ve got a good sitcom idea, you do loads of episodes of it.
“A sitcom premise that works is a rare thing, so don’t squander those opportunities.”
For now, the show will be back for 2020 with a one-off Christmas special.
Titled Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow: a Lockdown Christmas 1603, the two-hander episode will see David Mitchell reprise his role as the bard and Gemma Whelan as Kate.
A synopsis shares: "The plague has hit London and as Christmas approaches Will and Kate are in wave fifteen of state-enforced home confinement together in Will’s London lodgings. Will is doing his absolute best to use the plaguey lock-in to pen a classic for the new King so his head doesn’t end up in a basket."
The Upstart Crow Christmas special will air on TV on Monday, 21 December at 9PM on BBC Two.
Meanwhile you can stream all episodes from the first 3 series online via the BBC iPlayer here.
Picture: BBC