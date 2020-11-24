The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity specials set for BBC One this Christmas

The Great British Sewing Bee will air two celebrity Christmas Specials this year.

In each episode, host Joe Lycett will welcome four celebrity guests to the sewing room to take part in the amateur sewing series.

Advertisements

In the first episode, Denise Van Outen, Shirley Ballas, Dr Ranj Singh and Sara Pascoe put their sewing skills, or lack of them, to the test, competing in a trio of challenges set by judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

The first will see the four taking on the pattern challenge where they have to make a pair of festive pyjama bottoms - the perfect loungewear for Christmas morning. In the second challenge, it’s the transformation task where they are asked to make a festive fancy dress outfit for a dog.

For their final task, the made to measure, the four celebrity sewers must make a perfectly fitted dress to wear on Christmas Day.

Who will sew up chaos in the sewing room and who will create garments worthy of taking centre stage at Christmas?

Advertisements

The second episode welcomes The Vivienne, Lesley Joseph, Sabrina Grant and Sally Philips.

The pattern challenge involves creating a child’s party skirt before turning old clothes into a recognisable pantomime character in the transformation challenge.

Lastly, for the made to measure challenge, the four celebrities are asked to create a New Year’s Eve party dress that evokes memories of a particular New Year’s Eve, with surprising results.

Whose sewing skills will glitter like sequins to win them the best celebrity sewer accolade?

At the end of the show, The Vivienne will close the episode with a special song featuring host Joe as well as judges Patrick and Esme.

Advertisements

Air dates for the specials are to be confirmed. For now you can catch up with the most recent series online via BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC