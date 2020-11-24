King Gary 2020 Christmas Special confirmed for BBC One

A King Gary Christmas Special has been confirmed for BBC One this festive period.

King Gary follows Gary King (Tom Davis) and love-of-his life, Terri (Laura Checkley) as they bowl through family-life in suburbia.

The first series saw the couple handle minor crises at home, at work, on the local Little-League football pitch and even on Deliveroo, as only a pair of major drama-queens can.

Before the second series in 2021, a one-off Christmas special will air later this year.

The BBC tease of the episode: "The Butterchurn Crescent Christmas Light Display is set to brighten up the neighbourhood after a tough year, but the festivities are under threat when Gary (Tom Davis) learns that his neighbours simply can’t afford the ‘leccy' bill.

"When Gary potentially lands a new contract at work he takes it upon himself to save the lights and indeed save Christmas."

An air date for the King Gary Christmas special is to be announced.

A second six-part series of King Gary was previously confirmed by the BBC, set to air in 2021.

Returning cast for series two include Simon Day (The Fast Show), Camille Coduri (Him & Her), Neil Maskell (Humans) and Romesh Ranganathan (The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan).

For now you can watch the full first series online via BBC iPlayer.

