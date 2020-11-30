Not Going Out Christmas Special 2020 confirmed for BBC One

Not Going Out will be back for a festive special on BBC One this year.

The one-off episode will feature Lee Mack as Lee, Sally Bretton as Lucy, Hugh Dennis as Toby, Abigail Cruttenden as Anna, Geoffrey Whitehead as Geoffrey and Deborah Grant as Wendy.

Bobby Ball will also appear as Lee's father Frank having filmed the episode prior to his passing in October.

Lee Mack paid tribute to his co-star at the time, saying: "I’m utterly shocked and devastated to lose my mate Bobby like this. I filmed with him just a few weeks ago and he was his usual funny and cheeky self."

As for what to expect from the upcoming special, a teaser about the episode from the BBC reads: "It’s New Year’s Eve and we join Lee and Lucy, Lee’s lovably feckless father Frank, generally put upon Toby (Hugh Dennis), the ever uptight Anna (Abigail Cruttenden), Lucy’s occasionally pompous father Geoffrey and an unusually high-spirited mother Wendy as they wait for the traditional midnight… trifle?

"When parlour games are suspended in favour of a no-holds-barred round of New Year’s Resolutions, the fireworks might be in the house when friendly suggestions on how to improve individual behaviour are received with not a lot of festive spirit. Will it be a Happy New Year for Lee and Lucy in suburbia?"

An air date and time for the special is to be confirmed.

Pictured: Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton). Image credit: BBC