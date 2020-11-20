This Way Up season 2: Aisling Bea's hit show will be back for more

This Way Up season 2 has been confirmed by Channel 4 and Hulu.

Aisling Bea's hit comedy series co-starring Sharon Horgan will return for series 2 with six new episodes.

Advertisements

The series follows Aine (Aisling Bea) a whip smart English-as-a-foreign language (TEFL) teacher trying to pull her life back together after a “teeny little nervous breakdown", as her sister Shona (Sharon Horgan), worries, not only about her younger sibling, but also about her own life choices.

In the forthcoming series, viewers can expect more bittersweet sister-related shenanigans, including ill-advised trips to infra-red saunas, and possibly another sung duet... to give the people what they want.

Channel 4 tease: "Aine’s starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously, which may not be entirely wise. Will she and Richard make a cheeky go of it? Or will the employer-employee dynamic, and the presence of his son, get in the way? Or is the real emotional risk the "sexy bit"?

"Shona is now newly engaged after Vish’s proposal, despite sharing a stolen kiss with business partner, Charlotte. With a wedding to plan, is it time for Shona to move in with Vish, and can she tell him what happened? And does she have to wear a dress, or can she rock a white wedding suit?

Advertisements

"Despite the sisters’ numerous ups and downs, This Way Up centres on the unshakable bond between Aine and Shona and their passionate, caring, often-angry, always-hilarious relationship. In the darkest moments, when faced with overwhelming loneliness and sadness, the two sisters will always save each other and bring each other back into the light."

Joining Bea and Horgan on the cast are are Aasif Mandvi as Shona’s boyfriend Vish, Tobias Menzies as Richard, father to one of Aine’s students and Indira Varma as Shona’s colleague and confidante Charlotte.

Aisling Bea said: “I am over the moon that our little baby This Way Up gets to grow up and start school. Thanks to its grandparents Channel 4 and Hulu for paying its school fees and to my wonderful team, crew and cast for helping bring it to life the first-time round. I was so overwhelmed by the love and support for the show.

"The themes of loneliness and vulnerability seemed to connect in a far more widespread way than I had anticipated, and it feels particularly relevant writing series two during the last few months. I was so touched by the people from different countries, ages, genders and backgrounds who have gotten in touch to share their stories since the show has aired.

"I'm entirely grateful to be working and to be able to get our brilliant team back to work too, even though it is odd as hell filming during a worldwide pandemic. Our priority will be to keep our crew and cast safe and healthy whilst also staying creative and trying to make the best show we can.

Advertisements

"I hope you love seeing where Aine and Shona have moved on to. In the meantime, thank you to everyone who has offered myself and Sharon large record deals since hearing us sing Zombie and please wear a mask literally, but drop your metaphorical one."

You can watch series 1 of This Way Up on All 4 here. The series airs in the US on Hulu.