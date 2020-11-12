The Russell Howard Hour announces Christmas special and new guests

The Russell Howard Hour has announced a Christmas special to air this December.

Comedian Russell Howard will be back with a special bumper episode on 17 December at 10PM on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV.

Advertisements

Russell will take a look back at the biggest moments this year alongside chatting to a special guest and inviting his favourite performers including London Hughes, Aisling Bea and Guz Khan to reflect on festive ‘Life Lessons’ and celebrating 2020’s ‘Good Deeds’.

Meanwhile, new episodes from the show's fourth series continue to air Thursday nights on Sky One and NOW TV.

Academy Award® winning actor Matthew Mcconaughey will join Russell next week (19 November) before Olivier Award® winning comedian and musician Tim Minchin appears on the 26 November episode.

Other guests on the show in past episodes include Ed Sheeran, Jim Carrey, Jack Black, Naomi Klein, Louis Theroux, Tyson Fury, John Oliver, Alesha Dixon, Elizabeth Banks, Dizzee Rascal, Elizabeth Day, Tan France, Brian Cox, Armando Iannucci, Mo Gilligan, Cambridge Analytica reporter Carole Cadwalladr, disability activist Sinead Burke and KKK converter Daryl Davis.

Outside the UK you can watch full episodes online via Russell’s YouTube channel, which has over one million subscribers.