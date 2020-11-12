ITV confirm Saturday Night Takeaway will be back for new series in 2021

Saturday Night Takeaway will be back for 2021, ITV has announced.

Ant and Dec will return for brand new episodes in the Spring.

ITV tease: "The series will once again feature big showbiz guests, high-octane challenges and hilarious hidden-camera set ups... plus a new scripted comedy serial, a whole host of brand-new studio games and live surprises will be unleashed upon both the studio audience and viewers at home.

"Every show will sign off in spectacular style when some of the country’s biggest and best performers take to the Takeaway stage for a one-off performance in the End of the Show Show, as the only series on TV that lets its’ audience ‘Win The Ads’ continues to be the happiest ninety minutes of the week.

"Expect high energy live entertainment from start to finish as Saturday night’s most feel-good series returns to kick start the weekend with a bang."

The last series ended mid-way through lockdown, resulting in the show airing without a studio audience and the planned epic finale in Florida to be cancelled.

Fingers crossed things will be a little more 'normal' in 2021!

A start date for the new series is to be confirmed, with the show typically launching in February.

For now, if you want to take part in one of Ant and Dec's wacky games, or even play the ads, then be sure to apply to ITV.

Producers have put the call out for fun, enthusiastic and outgoing people to surprise live on the show.

If you want to take part yourself or by set up a friend or family member to be surprised by Ant and Dec live on the telly, you can nominate them in secret.

> Apply on ITV.com now

Nominees would need to be free on Saturdays in Spring 2021. Casting closes Friday 2nd April 2021.

You must be aged 18 or over to apply on either your own behalf or to nominate someone. The nominee must be at least six years old.