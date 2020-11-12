Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning to air on Christmas Day

Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning will air on ITV this Christmas Day.

ITV's regular Daytime line up will air on Friday, 25 December with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, Lorraine Kelly and Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Advertisements

They will offer up a festive helping of Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and then This Morning, kicking off at 7AM and guaranteed to be uplifting and heartwarming in equal measure.

GMB will relive the moments created by the real stars of 2020 - celebrating Covid heroes up and down the country, from the likes of Captain Sir Tom to the incredible staff of the NHS who saved so many lives.

The Queen of Daytime, Lorraine, will also serve up an hour of heart-warming fun from 9AM onwards. The TV presenter will be letting viewers into the secrets of her festive period and sharing joy and laughter with some special guests.

Then, get ready for for an extra helping of festive cheer at 10AM when, for the first time ever, Phillip and Holly will be hosting a special episode of This Morning on Christmas Day.

Advertisements

This Morning host Phillip Schofield said: “What an absolute honour to be in people’s living rooms on Christmas day. We have never done this before, so to be part of another ‘first’ for the show is extra exciting for us.

"This special two hour show will have plenty for the whole family to enjoy throughout the morning... and I’m sure Holly and I will get to enjoy a festive tipple too!”

Holly Willoughby added: “Doing this really is like a Christmas gift in itself!

"Just the thought of being on the telly during the excitement of Christmas morning with everyone, especially this year, is so special. We are going to have such fun filming this show and I hope viewers will enjoy it just as much as us."

Lorraine said: "I'm so looking forward to celebrating Christmas with our brilliant viewers.

Advertisements

"It’s been a tough year and we need some fun and a chance to celebrate."

Picture: ITV