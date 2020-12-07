The Chase Christmas specials - dates and line ups confirmed

The Chase will air a trio of specials on ITV this festive period.

There will be two Christmas celebrity specials as well as the show's now traditionally yearly instalment of bloopers.

Here's all you need to know...

The Chase Christmas specials

Friday 25 December at 5PM on ITV

In a celebrity Christmas Special, Colin Jackson, Anne Diamond, Josie Long and Nicky Campbell take on all five of the Chasers who have donned their glam rags for the show, but will the team outshine the Chasers? Bradley Walsh hosts.

Saturday 26 December at 6PM on ITV

On Boxing Day it’s Tim Lovejoy, Kay Burley, Eni Aluko and Richard Herring taking on the quizzing pros, who will sport their latest fancy dress outfits.

This year’s theme is famous portraits. So look out for The Chasers emulating Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe, Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, Holbein’s Henry VIII, Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring and Frans Hals’ The Laughing Cavalier.

Sunday 27 December at 7PM on ITV

The Chase: The Bloopers is back for another hour of laughs, gaffs and outtakes that were never meant to see the light of day. Bradley Walsh presents with Chasers Anne Hegerty, Darragh Ennis, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace.

Now in its tenth year and and having reached over 1000 episodes, The Chase has seen global success, with versions now being made in 11 countries.

You can catch The Chase online for free (UK viewers) and catch up with past episodes on ITV Hub.