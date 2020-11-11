Jeremy Clarkson is to review the year's TV in a new one-off special for ITV.

It’s Clarkson On TV will air over the festive period and new year.

The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? presenter and broadcaster will be reviewing the best, worst and most bizarre TV offerings of 2020, a year in which the nation has enjoyed more telly than ever.

With his signature and celebrated caustic delivery, he will pass judgement on what the great British public watched ... and didn’t, and what fascinating foreign TV shows managed to make it to air.

ITV tease: "In an honest, no-holds barred review of 2020 TV, It’s Clarkson On TV will bring us a razor sharp look at the year’s TV - including what Jeremy’s loved and loathed.

"He will be celebrating some of the best of British TV, including gripping dramas White House Farm, Quiz and Des, as well as feature the latest offerings from the streaming services including dating shows like Love is Blind to property shows like Selling Sunset."

And it's not just UK telly that Jeremy will be casting his eye over.

He will also take a trip around the world to show how our international neighbours have been televising everything from wacky game shows to some weird and wonderful daytime television offerings, giving us a peak behind the international television curtain.

True to form and with his classic Clarkson wit, Jeremy will dissect elements of these shows that might have passed us by, or elaborate on the things that viewers picked up on.