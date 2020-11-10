Raymond Blanc to host new ITV cookery series

World-renowned chef Raymond Blanc OBE is to front a new cookery series for ITV.

In his first show for the channel, the Michelin-starred chef will share the secrets of a new collection of simple, rustic recipes, that can be put together easily and quickly whilst still delivering amazing results.

Raymond will also reveal the workings of the extensive gardens at the world famous Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons where he is Chef Patron, explaining how much of the produce used in the kitchens is grown there, before using some of his favourite fruits and vegetables in the featured recipes.

Raymond Blanc said: “It is a pleasure to share this new collection of recipes, and my passion for the very best produce, with ITV viewers.

"These are dishes that bring the best out of their ingredients, simple cooking that everyone will want to try…and I hope they will! ”

ITV Head of Entertainment Katie Rawcliffe added: “It’s a privilege to be making this new series with Raymond Blanc OBE. His enthusiasm and creativity will inspire viewers with these stunning, yet achievable, dishes. And what a rare treat to see behind the scenes at his restaurant.”

The series will be made by Rock Oyster Media, with 10 episodes airing in the day time schedule a six-episode run in primetime.

Rock Oyster MD, David Nottage, said: “We are beyond excited to be working with Raymond Blanc OBE on this wonderful series. He is a giant of the food world and a true master of his craft.

"Despite decades at the top his passion for great food is as strong as ever. This collection of simple and accessible Raymond Blanc recipes will open up the magic of his style and philosophy to a whole new audience.”