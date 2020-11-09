Jane McDonald & Friends is back for 2020 with a brand new series.

The hit entertainment show returns for a third outing with four new episodes from this weekend.

Jane McDonald & Friends starts on Saturday, 14 November at 10:15PM on Channel 5.

Filmed prior to the ongoing pandemic, each episode sees Jane inviting stars of the stage, screen and music world to join her in some favourite songs, joined by a live band and dancers with audience members participating in all the fun.

The line up of the first episode is all about musicals with guest stars including Duncan James, Gareth Gates and the cast of Mamma Mia the Musical.

Episode 2 (21 November) sees Jane hosting a party celebrating hit film musical The Greatest Showman, with Daniel Brocklebank, Joe McElderry and Collabro.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

As always in each episode there will be sing-along hits, laughs, tears, huge surprises and big prize giveaways as the diva of the north celebrates Britain's unsung heroes.

The new series follows the release of Jane's new album Cruising with Jane McDonald, Vol. 2 which features many well-known songs like 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough', 'Spinning Around', 'Mamma Mia', 'Volare', 'Ray of Light' and 'Jai Ho'.

Watch Jane McDonald & Friends on TV and online

Jane McDonald & Friends will air Saturday nights on Channel 5.

As well as watching on TV you'll be able to watch online and catch up via My5.tv.

On My5 you can also watch full episodes of Jane's other shows including Cruising with Jane McDonald, Holidaying With Jane McDonald and Jane McDonald's Weekends Away.

Picture: Viacom International Studios UK/Channel 5