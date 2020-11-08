Gary Barlow 'to front his own music special on ITV'

Take That star Gary Barlow is set to front his own music special for ITV.

The singer will reportedly put on a special show at London’s Natural History Museum following the release of his new album Music Played By Humans.

The Sun newspaper claims that Gary Barlow’s Night At The Museum will see Gary joined by a number of "amazing guests" including Michael Will reportedly film at London’s Natural History Museum.

A source said: “It’s truly going to be a spectacular night and one that music fans won’t want to miss.

“It will also be a feast for the eyes with dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures providing the backdrop."

Further details on the rumoured special are to be confirmed.

Gary's new album will drop on November 27, featuring a number of special collaborations including Beverley Knight, Ibrahim Maalouf, Avishai Cohen, Alesha Dixon and James Corden.

The record's lead single Elita dropped at the end of September, featuring Michael Bublé & Sebastián Yatra.

It's the latest project for Gary, who rose to fame as part of Take That in the 1990s.

As well as his music, Gary has appeared as a judge on The X Factor and also fronted his own talent show on BBC One, Let It Shine.

More recently, he's been working a big screen version of Take That musical The Band.