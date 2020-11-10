Winning Combination: All about ITV's new game show with Omid Djalili

Winning Combination is the new game show from the makers of The Chase - here's all you need to know.

Hosted by Omid Djalili, Winning Combination will air weekdays at 3PM on ITV from Monday, 16 November.

The first series will run for a total of 20 episodes over four weeks.

So how does it all work? Nine contestants must compete against each other to be part of the Winning Combination.

Before the show, the contestants are each randomly assigned a number between one and nine. They then compete in a series of fast-paced general knowledge rounds to get themselves, and their number, through to the Final.

In the Final, the top four players come together to try and win the four-digit jackpot defined by their numbers.

But the numbers don’t just define how much they can win. The number each player brings through is also the number of questions they must answer correctly in the Final game against the clock. So the bigger the jackpot, the harder it is to be a Winning Combination.

With speedy buzzer rounds, fiendish multiple choice questions and tactical play, there’s something for every quiz fan.

