The Chase star Paul Sinha is reportedly set to front his own game show for ITV.

Provisionally titled Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown, Paul will preside over two teams of celebrities as they're quizzed on their TV knowledge.

Advertisements

The Sun reports that the concept recently had a "successful test run" and a full series is now being worked on.

A source described it as "a fresh take on a familiar format.".

They added: “It’s like Telly Addicts meets Celebrity Juice, with the popular Paul Sinha at the helm.

"It won’t be as mad and crazy as Celebrity Juice, but it will have two teams of celeb guests going head to head."

Comedian and quizzer Paul has been one of The Chaser's Chasers since 2011, joining with the nickname 'The Sinnerman'.

As well as The Chase, he appears on its spin-off Beat The Chasers with fellow Chasers Jenny Ryan (The Vixen), Shaun Wallace (The Barrister), Mark Labbett (The Beast) and Anne Hegerty (The Governess).

Paul is the latest of The Chasers to land his own TV show with Anne Hegerty fronting Britain's Brightest Family, also on ITV.

It sees sixteen families battle it out in a knockout tournament with £25,000 up for grabs for the winning family.

Meanwhile Jenny Ryan recently appeared on The Celebrity X Factor while Shaun Wallace is currently taking part in Don't Rock The Boat.