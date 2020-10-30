5 Gold Rings returns with a brand new series on Sunday with a celebrity soap special.

The hit series sees players having to find the answer to a question and put a ring on it in an attempt to win over £50,000.

Advertisements

Two teams of contestants will go head to head, using one of their 5 Gold Rings to circle the answer to a beautifully animated visual question displayed on the show’s famous giant interactive floor.

Each ring is worth a different amount of money and as the money goes up the rings get smaller; making the answers much harder to find.

Advertisements

The new series begins on Sunday, November 1 at 6PM on ITV with a Coronation Street V’s Emmerdale special as Corrie’s Simon Gregson takes on Emmerdale’s Matthew Wolfenden as the pair play alongside members of the public to help them win a cash prize.

Joining Simon is Brenda from Yorkshire. She has watched Coronation Street from the beginning and would love to buy a new kitchen if she wins any money.

Matthew is joined by Frank from London, who would love to take his girlfriend of 10 years on a once in a lifetime holiday to Japan. Frank has a very unusual hobby, wherever he travels he likes to buy a ukulele to add to his collection so he is hoping to win enough money to do both!

The stakes are high because each team gets just one chance to answer each question. If they answer correctly then they will bank the cash. But if they are incorrect, the opposing team will get the chance to answer the question and steal the cash for themselves.

Meanwhile you'll be able to play along at home with the 5 Gold Rings App - which has been downloaded over one million times!