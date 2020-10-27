The BBC has unveiled a new line up of stars who will be giving lessons in Celebrity Supply Teacher.
Following the success of the first series of Celebrity Supply Teacher, a new roll-call of celebrities including Gemma Collins, Kimberley Walsh, Bruno Tonioli, Bobby Berk, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Courtney Act, Kadeena Cox and Sarah Gordy will take turns to inspire CBBC audiences with their favourite subjects.
The second series will begin on Monday, November 16 and run weekdays for four weeks.
Gemma Collins, who will be giving a business studies lesson, said: “I might be Britain’s number one reality star and best loved diva but being a celebrity supply teacher has been fantastic. I have been passionate about business ever since I was a child.
"We were quite poor growing up, we didn’t have luxuries, and seeing my father set up his own business and seeing how our lives changed really motivated me to become a business person myself. I have loved passing on my top business tips learnt over the years to the next generation of entrepreneurs!”
The language department will be staffed by Strictly judge, Bruno Tonioli, teaching Italian and Radio 1 DJ, Vick Hope, who teaches French.
History and geography will be covered by Repair Shop guru, Jay Blades, Emmerdale actor James Moore and Neighbours star, Alan Fletcher.
Over in the arts, music and drama department are Girls Aloud and West End star, Kimberley Walsh, interior design guru and keen artist, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Queer Eye's Bobby Berk, Call The Midwife and The A Word actor, Sarah Gordy, and American actor and voice artist, Jacob Hopkins.
Science lessons will come from celebrity chef and environmental campaigner, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall as well as ex-science teacher and comedian, Shazia Mirza.
Physical education and mental well-being get the star treatment as drag queen, Courtney Act, delivers a lesson on kindness, acceptance and celebrating difference while Gareth Thomas will give a PE lesson. They're joined by Paralympic gold medallist, Kadeena Cox, and young jockey, Khadijah Mellah.
Finally, journalist and BBC Europe Editor, Katya Adler, gives an English lesson on writing a compelling news story, how impartiality is vital in news journalism and the dangers of fake news.
The full list of celebrities, lessons and dates are below..
BBC's Celebrity Supply Teacher line up
Week one
Monday 16 November
Bruno Tonioli - Italian
Tuesday 17 November
Gemma Collins - Business
Wednesday 18 November
Jay Blades - History
Thursday 19 November
Courtney Act - Wellbeing
Friday 20 November
Kimberley Walsh - Music
Week two
Monday 23 November
Katya Adler - English
Tuesday 24 November
Gareth Thomas - PE
Wednesday 25 November
Vick Hope - French
Thursday 26 November
Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall - Science
Friday 27 November
Bobby Berk - Interior Design
Week three
Monday 30 November
Kadeena Cox - Cookery
Tuesday 1 December
Colin Furze - Engineering
Wednesday 2 December
Jacob Hopkins - Drama
Thursday 3 December
James Moore - History
Friday 4 December
Khadijah Mellah - Equestrian Studies
Week four
Monday 7 December
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen - Art
Tuesday 8 December
Shazia Mirza - Science
Wednesday 9 December
Sarah Gordy - Drama
Thursday 10 December
Alan Fletcher - Geography
Friday 11 December
End of Term Review