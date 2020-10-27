The BBC has unveiled a new line up of stars who will be giving lessons in Celebrity Supply Teacher.

Following the success of the first series of Celebrity Supply Teacher, a new roll-call of celebrities including Gemma Collins, Kimberley Walsh, Bruno Tonioli, Bobby Berk, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Courtney Act, Kadeena Cox and Sarah Gordy will take turns to inspire CBBC audiences with their favourite subjects.

The second series will begin on Monday, November 16 and run weekdays for four weeks.

Gemma Collins, who will be giving a business studies lesson, said: “I might be Britain’s number one reality star and best loved diva but being a celebrity supply teacher has been fantastic. I have been passionate about business ever since I was a child.

"We were quite poor growing up, we didn’t have luxuries, and seeing my father set up his own business and seeing how our lives changed really motivated me to become a business person myself. I have loved passing on my top business tips learnt over the years to the next generation of entrepreneurs!”

The language department will be staffed by Strictly judge, Bruno Tonioli, teaching Italian and Radio 1 DJ, Vick Hope, who teaches French.

History and geography will be covered by Repair Shop guru, Jay Blades, Emmerdale actor James Moore and Neighbours star, Alan Fletcher.

Over in the arts, music and drama department are Girls Aloud and West End star, Kimberley Walsh, interior design guru and keen artist, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Queer Eye's Bobby Berk, Call The Midwife and The A Word actor, Sarah Gordy, and American actor and voice artist, Jacob Hopkins.

Science lessons will come from celebrity chef and environmental campaigner, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall as well as ex-science teacher and comedian, Shazia Mirza.

Physical education and mental well-being get the star treatment as drag queen, Courtney Act, delivers a lesson on kindness, acceptance and celebrating difference while Gareth Thomas will give a PE lesson. They're joined by Paralympic gold medallist, Kadeena Cox, and young jockey, Khadijah Mellah.

Finally, journalist and BBC Europe Editor, Katya Adler, gives an English lesson on writing a compelling news story, how impartiality is vital in news journalism and the dangers of fake news.

The full list of celebrities, lessons and dates are below..

BBC's Celebrity Supply Teacher line up

Week one

Monday 16 November

Bruno Tonioli - Italian

Tuesday 17 November

Gemma Collins - Business

Wednesday 18 November

Jay Blades - History

Thursday 19 November

Courtney Act - Wellbeing

Friday 20 November

Kimberley Walsh - Music

Week two

Monday 23 November

Katya Adler - English

Tuesday 24 November

Gareth Thomas - PE

Wednesday 25 November

Vick Hope - French

Thursday 26 November

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall - Science

Friday 27 November

Bobby Berk - Interior Design

Week three

Monday 30 November

Kadeena Cox - Cookery

Tuesday 1 December

Colin Furze - Engineering

Wednesday 2 December

Jacob Hopkins - Drama

Thursday 3 December

James Moore - History

Friday 4 December

Khadijah Mellah - Equestrian Studies

Week four

Monday 7 December

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen - Art

Tuesday 8 December

Shazia Mirza - Science

Wednesday 9 December

Sarah Gordy - Drama

Thursday 10 December

Alan Fletcher - Geography

Friday 11 December

End of Term Review