Educating Manchester 2020 new series - start date and school revealed

Channel 4's Educating Manchester is back for 2020 with a brand new series.

The show has been off-air since 2017 but a new series, first announced in 2018, begins soon - here's all you need to know.

Educating Manchester start date

Educating Manchester's new series will start on TV on Wednesday, November 3 on Channel 4 at 9:15PM, straight after the Great British Bake Off.

The show will then continue the very next day, Thursday 4 November at 9PM.

As well as watching on TV, you'll be able to watch online on All 4 where all past series are currently available to stream.

Educating Manchester 2020 school

The 2020 series will return to Harrop Fold school for a second series.

It's the first time the Educating series has returned to the same school. Previous series have each filmed in different schools across the country.

First announcing the series in 2018, Channel 4 said: "The BAFTA and Emmy award winning ‘Educating’ series has given viewers years of moving, funny and dramatic insights into school life and Channel 4 has commissioned a new series at Harrop Fold."

Filmed continuously across the school year, there will be even greater opportunities than before to cover the experiences and the daily lives of HF students. In addition, the series will follow the hard work of the staff at the school, led by Headteacher Drew Povey.

The series aims to follow the drama of teenage life over the school year with returning student characters to give viewers a funny, loveable and warm insight into life in a modern British School.

Past Educating... series

The new 2020 series of Educating Manchester is the sixth overall of Channel 4's Educating... series.

The show debuted in 2011 with Educating Essex before moving to Yorkshire in 2013 and then The East End in 2014. In 2015 the show filmed in Cardiff before moving to Manchester for the first time in 2017.

All past series and episodes can be watched online via the All 4 player.