Euphoria returns to Sky and NOW TV with two special episodes

Euphoria will return to UK TV screens this December with two special episodes.

The Emmy award-winning drama series will be back with two new instalments, with the first debuting this December on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode, titled 'Trouble Don't Last Always,' also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in season one.

The title and date of the second episode are to be confirmed. Both special episodes were produced under current health and safety guidelines.

For now you can catch up with the full first season of Euphoria online with NOW TV here.

The two new specials follow Euphoria enjoying three Primetime Emmy Award wins this year, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Picture: Sky