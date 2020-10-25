Family Fortunes applications: Apply to be on the new ITV series

Here's how to apply to be on ITV's new series of Family Fortunes.

A brand new series recently launched on ITV with Gino D'Acampo at the helm.

Now applications are open to take part in future episodes with a prize of up to £30,000 up for grabs.

Apply for Family Fortunes

ITV are looking for families of five or more to take part in the game show - fFamilies must live together in one or two households.

If you think you and your family have what it takes, you can apply online here.

Applications close on November 22 and applicants must be at least 16 years old.

How Family Fortunes works

In each instalment, two families go head to head as they try to name the most popular answer to survey-based questions posed to 100 people, with a chance to win a £30,000 jackpot prize.

The new Family Fortunes keeps the classic features of the original we all know and love with the families playing for the chance to win single, double and of course, ‘big money’ through the game play, as well as the added bonus of winning additional prizes along the way.

Gino said about fronting the revived series: “I am delighted that ITV asked me to be the host that is bringing back Family Fortunes to the British public, following in the footsteps of some legendary presenters.

"It’s a much beloved show in the USA, and around the world, and I cannot wait to get going and add more laughs to this format.”

For now, you can watch episodes of the current series on ITV at 8PM on Sunday nights.

You'll be able to watch episodes online as they air or catch up after via the ITV Hub.

You can also catch up on past episodes of the new series with Amazon Prime Video and ITVHub+.