The West Wing and One Tree Hill to stream online in the UK on All 4

The full seasons of The West Wing and One Tree Hill will be made available to watch online in the UK.

All episodes of the hit US TV shows will be streaming online this autumn on Channel 4's All 4.

Advertisements

Seasons 1 to 7 of The West Wing will be available from 21 October.

Go behind the scenes and experience the inner workings of the White House and the Presidential advisors in this drama series with humorous overtones from Emmy® winner John Wells, Emmy® Award and Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin and Emmy® winner Thomas Schlamme. The series sees a sublime cast including Rob Lowe, Stockard Channing, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, John Spencer, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen, as well as Joshua Malina, Mary McCormack, Alan Alda, Kristin Chenoweth, and Jimmy Smits.

One Tree Hill's nine seasons will follow the next week, streaming from October 30.

In a small North Carolina town, two estranged half-brothers carry on very different lives. Basketball prodigy Nathan Scott has inherited the throne of high school popularity once held by his father, Dan, while Lucas Scott, also a talented player, stays an outsider. Spending nights shooting hoops on a riverfront court, Lucas remains the son Dan never acknowledged. Now, Lucas' and Nathan's paths intersect for the first time, and in the middle of the crossroads stands Peyton Sawyer, Nathan's beautiful, edgy girlfriend who just may have more in common with Lucas. Throw in the quiet animosity between Dan and his brother, Keith, along with Lucas' mother, Karen — all of whom must cope with the aftermath of their choices — and something has to give.

Channel 4's Head of Series Acquisitions Nick Lee said: “All eyes turn to The West Wing over the next few weeks and so there could not be a more fitting time to bring this giant of a show to All 4. Proving that teen romance and sibling rivalries can be just as gripping as Capitol Hill, One Tree Hill will also slam dunk onto the platform in its entirety.

Advertisements

"Bringing these two major hits, alongside Malcolm in the Middle which landed on the 2 October, we have risen to a new high in the quality of our line-up. Happy Streaming!”

All 4 is available here.