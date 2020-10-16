Out Of Her Mind cast, start date and first trailer from new BBC Two comedy

Out Of Her Mind is the new comedy series coming to BBC Two - here's all you need to know.

The six-part series will be written by and star award-winning comedian Sara Pascoe.

A teaser from the BBC reads: "Sara Pascoe doesn’t know why everyone else in the world is pairing up and having babies and sets out on a mission to understand them. She tries to prove that romantic love is mere chemicals and conditioning and doesn’t deserve our respect.

"This conflicts a little with preparations for her sister’s wedding, and her best friend’s first pregnancy. The show is a full-hearted, full-brained approach to narrative comedy with characters that are full of life (apart from one ghost)."

Out Of Her Mind start date

Out Of Her Mind will start on BBC Two on Tuesday, October 20 at 10PM and continue weekly.

The show will be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here as well as on TV.

The first series will have six episodes.

Out Of Her Mind cast

Alongside Sara, playing herself, the cast will feature Juliet Stevenson (Riviera, One of Us, Truly Madly Deeply), Fiona Button (The Split), Cariad Lloyd (Crims, Peep Show), Adrian Edmondson (Summer Of Rockets, The Young Ones), Navin Chowdhry (Doctor Foster) and Sean Gilder (Poldark, The Last Kingdom).

Joining them are Tom Stuart (Psychobitches), Scroobius Pip (Taboo), Jumayn Hunter (Attack The Block), Sheila Reid (Benidorm), Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones), Cash Holland, Lorraine Ashbourne (The Crown, Cheat) and Cian Barry (Nina Forever, Doctor Foster).

Sara said: "Out Of Her Mind is a direct expression of my mind. We've turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone's invited!

"The cast are INCREDIBLE and I can't wait for people to see what we've made."

Ahead of the show's release date, watch a trailer below.

