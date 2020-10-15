Dexter is to return to screens with a brand new season, it's been revealed.

Michael C. Hall will reprise his titular role for the 10-episode limited series, which is set to premiere in autumn 2021.

Advertisements

Dexter originally ran for 8 seasons between 2005 and 2013, following forensic technician Dexter Morgan who by day worked as a bloodstain pattern analysts and by night led a secret life as a vigilante serial killer.

The controversial series ending saw Dexter very much alive, allowing for the new episodes which are on their way.

The new season will be helmed by the show's original executive producer Clyde Phillips and air on Showtime in the US, with UK transmission details to be announced.

Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine said: "Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago.

Advertisements

"We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series.

"Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!"

Alongside Michael C. Hall, the cast at the end of the previous series featured Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan, David Zayas as Angel Batista, James Remar as Harry Morgan, C. S. Lee as Vince Masuka and Desmond Harrington as Joey Quinn.

It's yet to be announced who, if any, will be reprising their roles.

For now, you can watch Dexter online here with Amazon Prime Video or get a series 1-8 box set here.

Advertisements

The original series is based on the novel Darkly Dreaming Dexter by Jeff Lindsay.

Picture: Showtime

More on: Dexter TV