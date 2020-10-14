My Mum Tracy Beaker first look as Dani Harmer returns as Tracy Beaker

The BBC has revealed a first look at Tracy Beaker's return in new series My Mum Tracy Beaker.

My Mum Tracy Beaker will be based on Jacqueline Wilson's recent book of the same name.

The latest in the Tracy Beaker series, it follows an adult Tracy who is now a single mum to 11-year-old daughter Jess.

Dani Harmer reprises her role as Tracy Beaker, pictured above alongside curly-haired daughter Jess above, played by talented newcomer Emma Davies

The show opens a new chapter in Tracy’s life - being the best, and sometimes most embarrassing, mum in the world.

Told from the perspective of Jess, it follows the pair as they try to scrape by financially, but with a close and loving bond that Tracy missed out on with her own mum.

The show will also welcome some familiar faces with Tracy’s adopted mum Cam (Lisa Coleman), Tracy’s birth mum Carly (Ruth Gemmell) and her nemesis Justine Littlewood (Montanna Thompson) all returning.

Further casting includes Jordan Duvigneau as Sean Godfrey, Tracy's new boyfriend.

Dani Harmer said: “Words can’t describe how excited I am to bring Tracy back! I’m just like all the fans, and have been desperate to find out what Tracy has been up to and where her next journey is going to take her.

"It’s been so lovely to work with some familiar faces too. The script is brilliant and I think the audience is going to love where the story goes.

“Filming during 2020 has been interesting for sure, but it’s been amazing to watch all the talented cast and crew adapt and be very creative with getting the job done. As an industry we can deal with anything if we put our minds to it. And we’re proving that it can be done!”

Emma Davies added: “I'm really enjoying playing Jess Beaker, she's such a fun character to play. It was so awesome to start work on the show as me and my brother have watched Tracy Beaker for as long as I can remember, we are huge fans!

"Filming so far has been fantastic, everyone is really nice and friendly and I'm having the best time."

My Mum Tracy Beaker will premiere next year on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.

For now the TV series The Story of Tracy Beaker as well as spin-offs Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground are currently available to watch online on BBC iPlayer.