Quentin Blake's Clown animation coming to Channel 4 this Christmas

Quentin Blake's Clown is to be adapted into an animated film for Channel 4 this Christmas.

Quentin Blake’s Clown is based on the classic children’s book of the same name by one of Britain’s most illustrious and well-loved authors/illustrators, Sir Quentin Blake.

Advertisements

The half-hour animation will bring to life the adventures of a little toy clown, thrown away with a load of old discarded toys, as he goes on a journey to find a new loving home for himself and his friends.

Created with traditional hand drawn animation techniques to capture the unique style of Quentin Blake’s artwork, the programme will be narrated by Hollywood star and Bafta-winning actress Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, Harry Potter, Alice In Wonderland).

The animation is the latest in Channel 4's traditional animated Christmas specials such as The Snowman, The Tiger who Came to Tea, and We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.

Accompanying the programme will be a short ‘making of’ special feature with contributions by Quentin Blake, Helena Bonham-Carter and the key animators and executives, giving insight into the creative process.

Advertisements

Quentin Blake said: “Clown has always been one of my favourite characters, and it’s wonderful now to see him off the page and running about on his own.”

Channel 4 Head of Drama, Caroline Hollick added: ”We’re delighted that this Christmas, Channel 4 will show this enduring tale of a box of once much-loved, now discarded toys and Clown’s impassioned journey to find them all a new home.

"Quentin Blake’s unique style of drawing has been delightfully realised in animation form by the extremely talented team at Eagle Eye Drama. I’m excited to be part of such a dynamic European collaboration, and we’re very pleased that Helena Bonham-Carter has agreed to bring her distinctive, rich voice to the story.”

Executive Producer Massimo Fenati commented: “Quentin Blake’s Clown is a charming and heart-warming story, and bringing to life Sir Quentin’s exquisite, inimitable style for the screen is an inspiring creative task.

"An exciting jigsaw-puzzle of incredibly gifted animators from all over Europe have embraced this creative challenge enthusiastically and everyone on the team feel privileged to be working from such wonderful source material.”

Advertisements

Quentin Blake's Clown will air on Channel 4 in December 2020.

Picture: Channel 4