Trisha Goddard 'working on reboot of her hit chat show'

Trisha Goddard is reportedly working on a reboot of her classic chat show.

Trisha Goddard fronted her eponymous chat show Trisha between 1998 and 2004 on ITV before it moved to Channel 5 between 2005 and 2010.

Now ten years later, ITV is said to be working on a newly revamped version titled Talk to Trisha.

The Sun newspaper reports that a pilot episode is set to be filmed later this month (October).

"It’s being referred to as Talk to Trisha at the moment," a source said. “But telly fans will recognise it for what it is — the old legendary show and her back together.”

Separately, The Sun reports that Trisha will appear in a tell all interview in the next series of Life Stories with Piers Morgan.

Alongside her chat show, TV personality Trisha has been a regular contributor to shows such as Loose Women and former Big Brother spin-off Big Brothers Bit on the Side.

Earlier this year she took part in Dancing On Ice on ITV but was the first to be eliminated.