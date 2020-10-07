Spitting Image to return in 2021 after proving a hit on BritBox

BritBox has announced a new series of Spitting Image to air in autumn 2021.

The rebooted series launched on Saturday, with BritBox reporting a ten-fold increase in subscribers compared to the average daily rate for the BBC and ITV created streaming platform.

Advertisements

As well as a huge hit on BritBox, global social media stats over two weeks around launch have seen Spitting Image official content has reached over 30 million people, with seven and a half million views of content across official social media channels and four million organic views of the official trailer.

Reemah Sakaan, Group Director ITV SVOD and Chief Creative & Brand Officer BritBox said: “The fantastic response to Spitting Image just goes to show how much the world needs public service satire. Not only can subscribers look forward to another 9 weeks of anarchy but also now another series in 2021.”

Jon Thoday, Executive Producer at programme makers Avalon, said: “We’re all very excited to be able to serve up more Spitting Image for BritBox.”

Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law added: “Steady employment at last!”

Spitting Image is BritBox‘s debut original and available with a free trial to all new subscribers at www.BritBox.co.uk

New episodes premiere weekly.

Over 100 puppets have been developed by socially distanced teams of artists ready for launch, including: Adele, Angela Merkel, Baby Yoda, Barack Obama, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, LeBron James, Boris Johnson, Boris Baby, The Johnson Dog, Brad Pitt, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Chrissy Teigen, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dominic Cummings, Dominic Raab, Donald Trump, Dwayne Johnson, Ed Sheeran, Elon Musk, Elton John, Emmanuel Macron, Greta Thunberg, Grimes, Gwyneth Paltrow, Harry Styles, Idris Elba, Ivanka Trump, Jacinda Ardern, James Corden, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Jürgen Klopp, Kanye West, Keir Starmer, Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, Mark Zuckerberg, Matt Hancock, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Melania Trump, Michael Gove, Michelle Obama, Narendra Modi, Oprah Winfrey, Piers Morgan, The Pope, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William, Priti Patel, The Queen, Richard Branson, Rishi Sunak, RuPaul, Taylor Swift, Tiger Woods, Tyson Fury, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, all falling under the show’s legendary gaze.