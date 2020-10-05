Channel 5 announces new drama Intruder to air in 2021

Channel 5 has announced brand new four-part drama series Intruder.

The "edge-of-your-seat thriller" follows high-flying couple Rebecca and Sam whose lives are turned upside down when two teenagers break into their coast home.

Advertisements

The cast will be led by Elaine Cassidy (No Offence, Fingersmith) and Tom Meeten (The Ghoul) as Rebecca and Sam.

They'll be joined by Helen Behan (The Virtues, Elizabeth is Missing) as the couple's friend Angela; Pauline Quirke (Birds of a Feather, Broadchurch) as Family Liason Officer Bailey and newcomers Adam Richardson and Sooney Poon Tip as Tommy and Syed.

The drama will be written and directed by Gareth Tunley and produced by Clapperboard Studios.

Channel 5 Deputy Director of Programmes, ViacomCBS Networks UK, Sebastian Cardwell said: “Drama has increasingly become an important part of Channel 5’s programming slate. Intruder demonstrates our continued ambition to collaborate with talented indies such as Clapperboard to deliver punchy prime time drama.”

Executive Producer and Managing Director of Clapperboard Mike Benson added: “Channel 5 really backed Chalkboard with Cold Call and we’re delighted to be working with them again in our first drama as Clapperboard. Intruder is a tale about one awful decision by a married middle class couple, which leads them into increasingly dark deeds and compromises everything they purport to stand for – prepare for a turbulent ride ahead!”

Filming has started in Dublin and the show will start on Channel 5 in 2021.