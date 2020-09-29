Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing is to return for a fourth series on BBC Two.

The third series, which finished on Sunday night, once again entertained the nation, bringing some much-needed cheer to BBC Two audiences.

Advertisements

A fourth season of six, half-our episodes have now been confirmed.

Paul said: “The fish of the UK needn’t worry too much as Bob and I return for another series of Gone Fishing.

"I love Bob and he needs me more than ever so we’re back on the river bank for more high jinks and another series basking in the timeless wonder of the glorious British countryside.”

Bob added: “I love doing this show and am over the moon to get the chance to go fishing with Paul again.

"I am already working on heart healthy recipes to cook and new ways to irritate him.”

Advertisements

BBC Two's Controller Patrick Holland commented: “With so many rivers left to fish, so many stories to be told, and so many new ways for Bob to fall over, it was inevitable that this glorious series would return.

"Thank you Bob and Paul for making a truly unique series.”

Executive producer Lisa Clark said: “We’re all delighted with the positive reaction from so many people, particularly from those looking for a little light relief and escapism in these tricky times we’re all facing.

"The series is a joy to make and I think that comes across in each episode.”

The series will again follow Bob and Paul as they explore more of the UK’s beautiful countryside to seek out the finest fishing spots.

The format will continue to centre on each episode catching a key species of fish, with Paul using his extensive knowledge of fishing to guide Bob, and with Bob hunting out places to stay and creating heart-healthy menus through-out their travels.

Advertisements

All episodes of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing are available to view now on BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC