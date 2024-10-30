Netflix drops Black Doves trailer ahead of December release

Netflix has just released the official trailer for season one of Black Doves, its latest high-stakes spy drama, starring Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, and Sarah Lancashire.

Set in a tense and festive London at Christmas, this gripping series will be released on Netflix on 5 December.

The trailer is already creating a buzz, especially for its moody, reimagined soundtrack—a cover of Nancy Sinatra’s Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down), performed by British singer Raye.

At the heart of Black Doves is Helen Webb, played by Knightley, who juggles life as a mother and wife while secretly working as a spy for a covert organisation.

For years, she’s been feeding information about her politician husband to the Black Doves, a shadowy network pulling strings behind the scenes.

But things take a deadly turn when her lover Jason, played by Andrew Koji, is assassinated.

This tragic event sets Helen on a collision course with a dangerous conspiracy that leads her from the underbelly of London’s criminal world to a potential global crisis.

Her only ally in this storm is Sam, an old friend and fellow spy, portrayed by Ben Whishaw.

Together, they embark on a tense and action-packed journey to uncover the truth behind Jason’s death, with Helen’s spymaster Reed, played by Sarah Lancashire, pulling the strings from the shadows.

Adding to the intensity of Black Doves is Raye’s haunting rendition of Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down), a track made famous by Nancy Sinatra. This new version plays throughout the first season.

Black Doves is released on Netflix from 5 December.