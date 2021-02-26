Gogglebox 2021 episodes, shows, cast and how to watch online

Gogglebox is back for 2021 on Channel 4 this Spring with its seventeenth series.

From the families to the shows on the box this week, here's all you need to know about Gogglebox!

Advertisements

Watch Gogglebox on TV and online

Narrated by voiceover Craig Cash, Gogglebox airs weekly on Friday nights Channel 4 at 9PM. The new series starts Friday, 26 February.

You can watch each week on TV or online via the All 4 player.

All 4 also has EVERY episode of Gogglebox from the past seven years available to watch online for free (UK viewers).

Gogglebox episodes

Episode 1 - 26 February

This week, the Goggleboxers cast their critical eyes over It's A Sin, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Married at First Sight Australia, Snakes in the City, Surviving Death, This Morning, Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance, and BBC News on Boris Johnson's road map announcement

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

Gogglebox families

Britain's sharpest armchair critics are set to once more share their insightful, passionate and sometimes emotional critiques of the week's biggest and best shows.

Advertisements

The families and viewers appearing on the current series include Stephen Webb, the Siddiqui family (Sid, Umar and Bassit), the Michael family (Andrew, Carolyne, Louis, Alex and Katie), Linda and Peter McGarry, the Malone family (Tom, Julie, Tom Jnr and Shaun), Jenny and Lee, Giles Wood and Mary Killen, Ellie and Izzi Warner and Dave and Shirley.

They're joined by the Plummer family (Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan), Mary and Marina, Amira and Iqra, Alison, George and Helena, Pete and Sophie Sandiford, Marcus and Mica, Abbie and Georgia, Daniel Lustig-Webb, Paige and Sally, Sue and Steve, Anne and Ken, the Walker Family (Chantelle, Monique, Elizabeth) and the Bagg Family (Joe, George, Lisa).