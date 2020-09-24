The Undoing start date and trailer as new series comes to Sky & NOW TV

The Undoing is a new psychological drama coming to TV and online in October.

Starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, the Sky Atlantic limited series is based on the book You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

The six part series will air weekly on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV from 26 October.

A synopsis of the show shares: "Grace Fraser (Kidman) is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. She’s a successful therapist, has a devoted husband and young son who attends an elite private school in New York City.

"Overnight a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations.

"Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself."

Further casting includes Donald Sutherland, Noah Jupe, Edgar Ramirez, Lily Rabe, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Matilda DeAngeli and Noma Dumezweni.

The Undoing is directed by Academy and Emmy award-winning director, Susanne Bier (Brothers, After the Wedding, In a Better World, Birdbox) and written by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Practice, Boston Legal, Picket Fences).