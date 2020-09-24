First look as Sophie Okonedo joins Sky's Britannia for series 3

Sophie Okonedo is to join an all-star cast in series 3 of Sky drama Britannia.

The series is an epic genre-bending tale of clashing civilisations and religions set in a wold of mythic Celtic tribes, psychedelic druids and terrifying Romans, as a young girl tries to build a rebel alliance with a group of misfits.

Advertisements

BAFTA and Academy Award nominated actress Sophie Okonedo (Ratched, Death on the Nile) will join the cast for series 3 as Hemple, the wife of General Aulus (David Morrissey), who arrives in Britannia to find out why her husband has failed with Lokka’s mission to capture the chosen one, Cait. If he isn’t up to the job, she certainly is.

Series three also sees the return of actors David Morrissey, Mackenzie Crook, Annabel Scholey, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, and Zoë Wanamaker.

Sophie Okonedo said: “I’m so glad to be plunged into the weird and wonderful world of Britannia. I was already a fan of the show and its writers Jez and Tom Butterworth, so I jumped for joy when they offered me the wonderful character of Hemple. Without giving too much away I’ll just say this woman has a huge appetite…”

Co-creator of the series James Richardson added: “Sophie is one of the UK’s greatest actors and we all feel very privileged to have her play our new and particularly malevolent force for series three. She is an actor with an enormous range and manages to make you laugh whilst being completely terrifying.

"A perfect fit for Britannia! We feel very fortunate to be able to continue making such an ambitious show about a time when everything changes

Advertisements

Series three of Britannia is currently filming in the UK.

In the UK, all episodes of series one and two of Britannia are available to watch on demand on Sky and NOW TV.

More on: Britannia Sky TV