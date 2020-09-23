Drawers Off: Amateur artists to bare all in new Channel 4 series

Amateur artists will bare all in a brand new Channel 4 series.

Drawers Off will see wannabe artists reveal their naked ambition as they compete to win a cash prize by creating life-portraits of each other.

Advertisements

Hosted by comedian Jenny Eclair, the day-time series will air daily between Monday and Fridays.

In each week, five different artists will all take turns to pose in the altogether.

As each competitor strikes a pose, their fellow artists must showcase a different technique for every masterpiece they create, from charcoal and oils to the avant-garde and mixed media collage - overseen by visual artist and curator Diana Ali.

A variety of props will be available to ensure the life-model’s modesty, and different poses will be chosen to reflect their personality.

At the end of each episode, that day’s artist-turned-model will score the works of art ‘blind’, not knowing who painted which likeness. It’s entirely up to them whether they judge the portraits on their artistic merits, or whether they are flattered or take offence at a fellow competitor’s impression of them in their birthday suit.

Whoever tops the leader board on Friday takes home the cash prize.

Jo Street, Head of Channel 4 Daytime, said: “I love the bare-faced cheek of Drawers Off – it’s entertaining, has heart, an appreciation for art and the skill of life-drawing, plus it celebrates people in all their glory. I’ve always thought there should be more nudity in daytime and I’m sure Channel 4 viewers are going to love this series as much as we do.”

Advertisements

Ceri Aston, Creative Director of programme makers MultiStory North, coented: “We’re inviting Britain's amateur artists to come to Manchester and show us everything they've got. We can’t wait to get cracking on this cheeky new format and further strengthen MultiStory North’s growing relationship with Channel 4.”

Martin Oxley, Executive Producer for Motion Content Group, added: “We’re thrilled to have Motion work with Channel 4 and Multistory on a show where great talent is on display for all to see, and can’t wait for the artists to unveil their true potential as the competition begins.”