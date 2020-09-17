Before We Die: Channel 4 announce new six-part crime thriller

Before We Die is the brand new crime thriller coming to Channel 4.

Lesley Sharp, Vincent Regan and Patrick Gibson will star in the six-part drama which is based on the hit Swedish series of the same name and set in Bristol.

Lesley Sharp (Scott & Bailey, Three Girls, Bob & Rose) leads the cast as detective Hannah Laing who becomes deeply conflicted when she discovers her son is playing a crucial role as an undercover informant in a brutal murder investigation.

Patrick Gibson (The Tudors, The OA) plays the role of her mixed-up son, Christian, while Croatian actor Toni Gojanović, who starred in HBO Europe’s recent hit series, Success, will take on the role of Davor Mimica the leader of the criminal gang.

Vincent Regan (Troy, 300, Wallander) stars as Billy Murdoch, a non-conformist investigator, who is seconded to Hannah’s unit to advise on Eastern European drug gangs.

Channel 4 Head of Drama Caroline Hollick said: “Every episode of Before We Die is a rollercoaster of excitement – and I’m so delighted to have Lesley Sharp bring her trademark gravitas and charisma to Channel 4.

"It’s a privilege to be part of this truly inspiring European collaboration.”

Jo McGrath, Executive Producer and CCO of programme makers Eagle Eye Drama commented: “Before We Die is a powerful and original series which uses the grammar and architecture of a nail-biting crime thriller to tell the compelling emotional story of a mother and son’s dysfunctional relationship, beautifully juxtaposed against the close-knit ties of the crime family they are trying to bring to justice.

"Before We Die stands out as truly distinctive crime drama and I can think of no better actress than Lesley Sharp to bring this complex lead character to life.”

The series will be directed by leading Belgian director, Jan Matthys (Baptiste, The Last Kingdom, Our Girl), and adapted by Matt Baker.

Filming will begin later this year in both Bristol and Belgium.

Picture: Channel 4