The line up of celebrity authors and panellists for new BBC Two book show Between The Covers has been revealed.

First announce earlier this year, the seven-part series is "designed to bring the nation together through sharing the pleasure of reading" say BBC Arts.

The series is hosted by Sara Cox and in each episode a panel of of four different famous faces will each bring with them their favourite book of all time to discuss with their fellow guests.

All the books featured in the series will be labelled with Between The Covers stickers in stores, libraries and online, so that audiences can read them too and tweet along with each episode, creating a book club for the nation #BetweentheCovers.

There are also two review sections, in each show the panel discusses the fiction book of the week, brought to life by a film of the author, the second selected book of the week has been written by one of Sara’s celebrity guests.

The book picks and panel line up for each programme are:

Sara Pascoe talks about her book Sex Power Money alongside panellists Tom Allen, Sophie Ellis Bextor and Phil Wang. Matt Haig’s The Midnight Library is Book Of The Week.

Richard Osman talks about his book Thursday Murder Club with fellow panellists Lolly Adefope, Ricky Wilson and Ellie Taylor. Ingrid Persaud’s Love After Love is Book Of The Week.

Sophie Ward talks about her novel Love And Other Thought Experiments alongside panellists Rebecca Front, Ade Adepitan and Bill Bailey. Steve Cavanagh’s Fifty Fifty is Book Of The Week.

Will Young talks about his autobiographical account of To Be A Gay Man with Jo Brand, Ade Edmonson and Andi Oshu. Louise Hare’s This Lovely City is Book Of The Week.

Alan Davies talks about this autobiography Just Ignore Him alongside panellists Laura Whitmore, Anita Rani and Russell Kane. Clare Chambers’ Small Pleasures is Book Of The Week.

Babita Sharma talks about her book, The Corner Shop with Meera Syal, Guvna B and Dave Gorman. Bolu Babalola’s Love In Colour is Book Of The Week.

Graham Norton talks about his novel Home Stretch alongside panellists Grace Dent, Ben Miller and Desiree Burch. Stuart Turton’s The Devil And The Dark Water is Book Of The Week.

Sara Cox said: “I can’t wait to delve between the covers of some fantastic books with some of my most favourite people.

"This show will be welcoming and warm - we want to celebrate books, recommend some absolute crackers and have a good giggle while we do it.”

An air date for the series is to be confirmed.