Taskmaster 2020 winner revealed in final results of series 10

Who won Taskmaster 2020 has been revealed with the winner crowned in the final results of series 10.

Taskmaster kicked off its tenth series on Channel 4 in October after moving from UKTV's Dave.

The comedy panel game show sees a group of famous comedians set a series of weird and challenging task by almighty Taskmaster Greg Davies.

Faithful underling sidekick, Alex Horne - who created the format - accompanies the Taskmaster equipped with spreadsheets and stopwatches, eager to facilitate his master’s every whim and adjudicate his loose point system to determine a winner.

After ten weeks of challenges, the winner was revealed tonight (17 December).

Who won Taskmaster 2020?

The winner of Taskmaster series 10 was multi-award-winning podcaster and writer Richard Herring.

He took part in the series together with BAFTA winning actress and writer Daisy May Cooper; Acclaimed comedian, writer and director Johnny Vegas; BAFTA winning actress Katherine Parkinson and Comedian and actor Mawaan Rizwan.

The final episode saw Alex, the Taskmaster's personal assistant, watch as Katherine searched for a spider and Daisy destroyed a mannequin, while Johnny's pocket watch finally came in handy.

Following the final, a new Champions Of Champions of series has been confirmed to air in 2021.

Richard Herring will join fellow champs Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, and Ed Gamble from series 6 to 10 as they are given the opportunity to battle it out once more.

As ever, Greg Davies will be perched on his regal throne as the Taskmaster, while the doting Little Alex Horne scuttles about his master’s feet generating stats, measurements, and generally irritating his keeper, as these task titans compete in the ultimate quest for victory.

Taskmaster airs on Channel 4.

You can catch up and watch episodes from past series online via All 4.