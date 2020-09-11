Beat The Chasers applications: Apply to be a contestant to take on the Chasers

Here's how to apply to be a contestant on ITV's Beat The Chasers for its new series.

Beat The Chasers is a spin-off to the hit teatime game show.

After a first outing earlier this year, applications are now open for a second season.

Hosted by Bradley Walsh, the show stars all five of the nation's favourite quiz geniuses, The Chasers.

Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace appear together, competing together as a team challenging contestants to play against them for huge cash prizes.

Beat The Chaser applications

To apply to be on The Chase you can visit the ITV website here.

ITV say: "The Chasers are the superheroes of general knowledge. Each, a household name, loved and feared equally by all. Now, they’re once again teaming up and taking on anyone who thinks they can beat them. However, you can’t hide within a team, you must take on the giants of quiz alone!

"If you think you’re smart enough, complete an application form and you could be in with a chance of winning a huge cash prize!"

Applications close on October 31 with filming taking place in November.

An air date is to be confirmed.

In Beat The Chasers, contestants start with the Cash Builder where they’ll face five multiple choice questions each worth £1,000.

Next, contestants are given the option of playing between two and all five Chasers for increasing amounts of money, but with a decreasing time advantage against them.

As the money goes up, so does the number of Chasers they must face.

But those brave enough to take on all five Chasers could walk away with a huge cash prize.

Picture: ITV