Ghosts season 2 start date and cast as BBC One series returns

The second series of Ghosts is back on BBC One - here's all you need to know!

The comedy show follows a cash-strapped young couple who inherit a grand country house, only to find it is both falling apart and teeming with the ghosts of former inhabitants,

After a hit first outing last year, the BBC quickly confirmed a second series which is now here.

Ghost season 2 release date 2020

Ghosts series 2 will start on TV on September 21 on BBC One at 8:30PM.

The six-episode series will air weekly on Monday nights.

You'll also be able to watch the second series on BBC iPlayer from September 21 where series 1 is currently available to stream in full.

Ghosts cast

Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe play couple Alison and Mike Cooper.

They're joined by Mathew Baynton as Thomas, Simon Farnaby as Julian, Martha Howe-Douglas as Fanny, Jim Howick, plays Pat, Laurence Rickard as Robin & Humphreys head, Ben Willbond as the Captain, Lolly Adefope as Kitty and Jim Howick as Pat.

As for what series 2 will bring, the BBC tease: "Alison and Mike are trying to find a semi-harmonious routine with the ghostly housemates of Button House. The ghosts have found a way to make their new situation work for them, while the couple are working towards a new money-making venture to fund their perpetual renovations.

"Without the money to continue the extensive building work and the hotel still a distant dream, Alison and Mike decide to try to rent the place out for events. After a paranormal photo of the house goes viral overnight, Alison and Mike worry that it will ruin the house’s reputation.

"As they scramble to debunk the spooky rumours and convince people that the house is spectre-free, they spot their opportunity to bring money in faster: they’ll use the ghosts’ 'talents' to create an authentic haunted house experience.

"But will Alison and Mike be able to convince the ghosts to be exploited for money-making gains? They may have underestimated their punters’ ability to smell a rat..."