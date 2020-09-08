Worzel Gummidge to return to BBC One with new film

Worzel Gummidge is to return to BBC One later this year with a new film.

It follows a two-part adaption which aired on the channel in 2019.

Mackenzie Crook, who writes, directs and stars as the title character, has penned a new one-hour film titled Saucy Nancy.

Inspired by the classic books by Barbara Euphan Todd, a teaser reads: "When Worzel Gummidge, Susan and John visit a scrapyard, Worzel overhears the grumbling of a foul-mouthed old friend - the carved ship’s figurehead, Saucy Nancy.

"She has been languishing, unsold in the yard for years and longs to return to the sea. Worzel and the kids promise to get her there, but will her ship be waiting? Worzel doubts it, but Nancy is convinced. She can feel it in her carvings.

"Adventure unfurls, as the strange foursome navigate their way to the coast on foot, by bus, wheelbarrow, motorbike and sidecar. It was never going to be straightforward. In a rare trip out of Scatterbrook, Worzel gets to see a wild moorland and the spectacular white cliffs of Seashell that provide the backdrop to this story of friendship and belonging."

Joining Mackenzie Crook as Worzel Gummidge, India Brown as Susan and Thierry Wickens as John, are Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter) as Saucy Nancy, and acting legend Vanessa Redgrave as Peg.

Further casting will be announced soon.

Mackenzie Crook said: “I'm excited and grateful to be making a new episode of Worzel Gummidge after a difficult year for everyone.

"We're heading out of Scatterbrook for this story on a day trip to the seaside, some fresh air and some wide open space.”

Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning for the BBC, added: “What is it with Mackenzie and shows set in a field? Following on from last year’s bucolic eco-fables we find Worzel in mischievous form dispensing his sun-baked wit and wisdom in another heartwarming tale.

"This cements BBC One’s unique reputation as the home of UK family comedy drama.”

Pictured: John (Thierry Wickens), Susan (India Brown) and Worzel Gummidge (Mackenzie Crook). Image credit: Amanda Searle