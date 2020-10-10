Celebrity Catchphrase is back - which celebrity contestants are on the line up tonight?

Popular presenter Stephen Mulhern - joined by animated sidekick Mr Chips - will once again host the latest series and invite players to ‘say what they see’.

In the celebrity editions of Catchphrase, the famous faces compete to win donations of up to £50,000 for their chosen charity by guessing a catchphrase through a series of animated clues.

The contestant winning the highest amount of cash then advances to the super catchphrase which offers the chance to bag up to £50,000.

Who's on Celebrity Catchphrase tonight?

In tonight's episode (October 10) host Stephen Mulhern welcomes Dion Dublin, Rachel Riley and Tim Vine.

It's the final episode in the current series.

Recap the the rest of this series' episodes below...

Episode 1 (September 12) welcomed I'm A Celebrity stars Larry Lamb, Sam Quek and Scarlett Moffatt.

Episode 2 (September 19) featured sports presenter Jeff Stelling, Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins and Corrie's Andy Whyment

Episode 3 (September 26) starred Nicola Coughlan, Stephen Mangan and Toyah Willcox

Episode 4 (October 3) had Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Lesley Joseph and Nathan Byron.

There are five episodes in the current series, which was filmed before the ongoing pandemic.

Watch Celebrity Catchphrase on TV and online

Celebrity Catchphrase currently airs weekly on Saturday nights on ITV.

The next episode airs on Saturday, October 10 at 5:30PM.

As well as watching on TV you can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

The new series will have five episodes.

Apply to be on Catchphrase

You don't need to be a celebrity to play Catchphrase with a 'regular' series inviting anyone (over 18) on who wants to try.

Unfortunately at the time of writing, Catchphrase applications are currently closed with filming for the next series underway.

However you can check the official ITV website here for updates when applications are open.

