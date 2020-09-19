Celebrity Catchphrase is back - which celebrity contestants are on the line up tonight?

Popular presenter Stephen Mulhern - joined by animated sidekick Mr Chips - will once again host the latest series and invite players to ‘say what they see’.

In the celebrity editions of Catchphrase, the famous faces compete to win donations of up to £50,000 for their chosen charity by guessing a catchphrase through a series of animated clues.

The contestant winning the highest amount of cash then advances to the super catchphrase which offers the chance to bag up to £50,000.

Who's on Celebrity Catchphrase tonight?

In tonight's episode (September 19) host Stephen Mulhern welcomes sports presenter Jeff Stelling, Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins and Corrie's Andy Whyment

Next week (September 26), will feature Nicola Coughlan, Stephen Mangan and Toyah Willcox.

Last week (September 12) welcomed I'm A Celebrity stars Larry Lamb, Sam Quek and Scarlett Moffatt.

Details on further episodes of the new 2020 series are to be confirmed.

There are five episodes in the current series, which was filmed before the ongoing pandemic.

Watch Celebrity Catchphrase on TV and online

Celebrity Catchphrase currently airs weekly on Saturday nights on ITV at 6PM.

As well as watching on TV you can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

The new series will have five episodes.

Apply to be on Catchphrase

You don't need to be a celebrity to play Catchphrase with a 'regular' series inviting anyone (over 18) on who wants to try.

Unfortunately at the time of writing, Catchphrase applications are currently closed with filming for the next series underway.

However you can check the official ITV website here for updates when applications are open.

