Channel 4 dating show Five Guys a Week will be back this month for a second series.

Five Guys a Week is the dating show that puts the woman in charge.

Fast-tracking the 'getting to know you' part of the relationship, in each episode one single girl will invite five guys who are looking for love to move into her home and live with her for a week.

The men will go everywhere with their host: From work to a night out with mates, from dinner with the parents or just staying in. A combination of fixed rig and roaming cameras follow all the action.

The single lady must eliminate four of the men by the end of the week, whittling them down to the last man standing. Will he turn out to be the perfect match?

Five Guys a Week series 2 air date

Five Guys a Week will return for new episodes on Friday, September 18 at 10PM on Channel 4.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 Player here.

The first series of five episodes are currently available to watch online now.

In the opening episode of series 2, a photographer, a haulage guy, a shopping centre manager, a health worker and an oven cleaning technician move in with Tara, a 32-year-old business consultant from Halifax in Yorkshire, and compete to win her affections.

Nearly all of Tara's friends are married, whereas just about the most serious relationship she's ever had is with Kaiser - her German shepherd.

Top of her list of requirements is a guy who makes her laugh. She's hoping that Peter Kay lookalike Lou will fit the bill.

When five guys become one, will Tara make the right choice?