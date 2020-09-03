Steph's Packed Lunch start date and line up confirmed

Steph's Packed Lunch is the new daytime show coming to Channel 4 this month.

The show is presented by consumer journalist Steph McGovern and will broadcast live from a new studio at Leeds Dock, overlooking the spectacular Leeds Waterfront.

Channel 4 say: "Its new look and feel is brought together under the title of Steph’s Packed Lunch and will feature celebrity guests, fantastic food, intriguing real-life features and a mix of the best entertainment, lifestyle and consumer news making the headlines. "

Steph's Packed Lunch will begin Monday September 14 at 12:30PM and continue weekdays on Channel 4.

Steph’s Packed Lunch will feature a studio audience from different communities who will be involved in all aspects of the show, from reviewing the day’s news to chatting to celeb guests.

Those confirmed to be joining Steph on the line up are actress and presenter Gemma Atkinson, rapper Lady Leshurr and TV and radio presenter Vogue Williams.

During the first few weeks of the series, Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse takes us behind the scenes of auditions for dancers for her new tour, while best-selling author Giovanna Fletcher presents a look at the rise in home births.

The launch line-up also includes football pundit Chris Kamara who will be taking a sideways look at the day’s news in ‘One O’Clock Views’.

Meanwhile in the kitchen will be a host of top chefs rustling up delicious lunchtime treats, including Jack Stein, Doctor Rupy Aujla and former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite.

And completing the line up will be Doctor Helen Lawal and Doctor Javid Abdelmoneim who also join the show family as resident medical experts.

Steph McGovern said: “Look at this team! This is one Packed Lunch of a show, full to the brim with loads of great items, people and food.

"We’re going to have loads of fun and bring the nation positive vibes in the middle of the day, all from our fancy new studio in Leeds. Thinking about it all is making me hungry to get started!”