Black Work cast and episodes from ITV drama as it returns to TV

Hit ITV drama Black Work is returning to screens for a full rerun - here's all you need to know.

First airing in 2015, the series follows a policewoman who finds her world thrown into turmoil when her husband, an undercover policeman, is shot dead in mysterious circumstances.

Her quest for answers leads her to confront some difficult truths about her family life and her marriage.

The three episode mini-series will air on ITV nightly at 9PM between Wednesday, September 2 and Friday, September 4.

You can watch episodes online via ITV Hub here.

Black Work cast

Sheridan Smith plays P.C. Jo Gillespie

Matthew McNulty plays D.C Jack Clark

Andrew Knott plays D.C. Lee Miekel

Ace Bhatti plays D.C.I. Jahan Kapoor

Geraldine James plays Chief Constable Carolyn Jarecki

Douglas Henshall plays D.C.S. Will Hepburn

Andrew Gower plays D.C. Jared Ansell

Kenny Doughty plays D.S. Ryan Gillespie

Oliver Woollford plays Hal

Honor Kneafsey plays Melly

Sharon Duce plays Barbara

Lisa Dillon plays Carla

Carla Henry plays PC Vicki Stanton

James Foster plays Steve Glover

Ben-Ryan Davies plays Michael Parry

Phil Davis plays Tom Piper

Vinette Robinson plays Zoe Nash

Tara Moran plays Jocelyn Hepburn

In Episode 1, Jo Gillespie is shocked to be told not only that her husband Ryan has been shot dead but had been working undercover - doing 'black work' - for three years without her knowledge. Most of the gang he was infiltrating have been arrested but police are anxious not to publicize Ryan's murder lest it damage the prosecution. Incensed by their attitude, Jo tells his mother Barbara who leaks his murder to the press before looking into the murder herself, landing herself in danger.

In Episode 2, Jo pursues missing gang member Michael Parry to a cottage she learns about from a bugged conversation, and he is arrested, but Jo believes Parry may have been framed. Continuing to investigate, Jo's suspicions of a cover-up increase before she learns that her husband certainly did lead a double life.

In Episode 3, after being left devastating by the discoveries about her husband, Jo continues to investigate his murder and is left suspicious of all her police colleagues as the real killer is ultimately revealed to be one of them.

Black Work airs on ITV on Wednesday nights.

Picture: ITV

